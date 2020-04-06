Henrietta names Eldorado’s Michael Johnson as next HFC

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Two weeks after Quanah filled its head coaching vacancy, the Henrietta Bearcats found their guy.
After 15 years under Byron West, the Bearcats turn to Eldorado head coach Michael Johnson, who led the Eagles to their first winning season since 2012 and their first playoff win since 2000.
Last year, The Johnson-led Eagles went 10-2 in 2A division two... the schools first 10-win season since 1950.
Under West, the Bearcats went 99-74 and made seven straight postseasons, but haven’t won a playoff game since 2016.
Henrietta is the third Texoma football hire this offseason.
