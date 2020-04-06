Man given ticket for violating shelter-in-place order, third citation in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested for trespassing and he was given a citation for violating the shelter-in-place order on Sunday. This is the third shelter-in-place citation issued by the Wichita Falls Police Department.
According to the report, WFPD officers were called to the Sikes Senter Mall in reference to a suspicious person on Sunday.
The caller said there was a male looking into people’s cars who then ran into the Hampton Inn.
WF police said officers entered the lobby of the inn and the staff helped them find him. The man, Eddie Martin, came into the seating area of the lobby when officers saw him. The staff confirmed he did not have a room at the inn.
Martin admitted he had been out in the parking lot and he claimed he was waiting on a ride. He then claimed he was taking a walk from his friend’s apartment at Sun Valley Apartments.
Hampton Inn staff barred him from the property but Martin refused to leave.
Officers arrested him and Martin was charged with criminal trespassing and he was issued a citation for violating the shelter-in-place order.
His bond was set at $500 and he has been released from the Wichita County Jail.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.