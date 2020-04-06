Monday brings warmer temperatures and a slight chance of rain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are going to see a big jump in temperatures between now and Wednesday. After High’s in the 60s Sunday, we will make it to the mid-seventies this afternoon. Then, we’re on to the upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Like Sunday, skies will be mostly cloudy today, winds will be gusty out of the south, and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s. The high-res future tracker says we could see some straight thunderstorms over parts of North Texas this afternoon, but we expect thunderstorms will be isolated in nature.
In the 7-day forecast, we see those temperatures jumping well into the upper 80s tomorrow and Wednesday, then a cold front comes through Thursday. As result temperatures will be below normal for the second half of the workweek. There are multiple chances of rain in the 7-day forecast, however, none of the chances stand out as promising.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
