New Manhunt Monday suspect for the week of April 6, 2020

Do you recognize this week’s subject?

Evangelina Diaz, 56, is wanted for Theft of Property under $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions. (Source: Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers)
By Angie Lankford | April 6, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 8:16 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Evangelina Diaz, 56, is wanted for Theft of Property under $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions.

She is five feet, three inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to her arrest, it could earn you up to $500.

