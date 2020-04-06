Selling hope one t-shirt at a time

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the coronavirus continues to spread, many small businesses across the country are facing challenges while adjusting to online services and some are even closing their doors altogether.
In the midst of trying to keep their own business afloat, one small Wichita Falls business is using their service to help other small businesses
Half the proceeds from “Here for Good” t-shirts will go straight to the Texoma small business or your choice.
“The “Here for Good’ has kind of has a double meaning. It’s we’re here for good, and good as in helping other people and the other is to let people know those small businesses, we’re here for good,” said Chad Crowley, BroCro Creative owner. “We will be here through this and we’ll be here at the end of this.”
After just a week, they have already sold more than 300 shirts but they are hoping to sell a lot more so they can keep sending out weekly checks to support these businesses.
If you’d like to get a shirt click here.
From loss of income to remote work, the coronavirus pandemic is affecting small businesses in a number of ways.
“Our scholarship program is designed to help people kind of like us, Our income has been impacted, my employee’s income has been impacted. And so, we don’t have a lot of cash on hand. But we do have his skills and resources,” said Drew Hill, Endunamoo Strength & Conditioning owner.
In addition to offering scholarships, Endunamoo Strength & Conditioning has also added online workouts and Hill said they’re finalizing plans to move into bigger space next month.
The Den Toy Store has also purchased another space even though the owners have decided to close business for now.
“Our store is completely built and based on customers coming in and bringing their children to play," said Elise Fox, The Den owner. “We just decided for the safety of them and for our family that we were going to close our doors just so that we could help not spread any of this to anybody.”
A tough decision with Easter inventory piled up.
“We knew we were getting ready for the Easter season for sure because of you serious this week, and we’ve stocked up on goodies for Easter baskets and things so financially it’s kind of getting a hardship for us," said Fox. “But we hope when all of this is over to be back bigger and better.”
And even with their own set of challenges, BroCro Creative has launched a t-shirt campaign to help other small businesses get through this time.
“It has just been tough," said Chad Crowley, BroCro Creative owner. "It’s been tough as a small business owner, you want to keep my staff I want to keep them busy, not just paying but I want to keep busy and let them have something to do so it’s been a challenge. I know a lot of the small businesses in the area have been affected more than we have.”
“So it been a great response, but we definitely want to sale some more t-shirt and help more people,” said Crowley
For every t-shirt bought half that money goes into the pocket of small business owners all over Texoma, and there are about 80 businesses on the list, and they are looking to add more. Business owners will get a weekly payment to maintain businesses so that they can come back bigger and stronger than ever.
