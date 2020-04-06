Senior Spotlight: Three Bulldogs sticking together

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Our senior spotlight rolls into Burkburnett as we shine a light on three senior soccer players who didn’t have an ordinary signing, but the end result was pretty special.
“I actually have people that I know that is going to go there," Burkburnett soccer senior Kyle Salazar said. "And we can compete.”
“Makes me way more comfortable going into college," Burkburnett soccer senior AJ Ranjel said. "I know these two players are well trained, they play good and I can rely on them.”
That’s right, AJ Ranjel, Kyle Salazar and Justyn Peterson will be continuing their soccer careers together at Mid-American Christian University in Oklahoma City.
But instead of getting the normal signing celebration, they traveled up to the school in early March to make it official.
The guys say knowing their playing careers aren’t over has helped them during this suspension of play.
“It’s pretty nice, I’ve known Kyle my entire life and I’ve known AJ since middle school," Burkburnett soccer senior Justyn Peterson said. "So it’s nothing I have to really get used to anything new.”
“It helps a lot, but then again, you want to make an impact on the town and the high school," Ranjel said.
“You want to finish out your senior year and it’s supposed to be one of the best years and now it’s just gone," Salazar said.
Although there is a future in the sport for them, there is still pain because the Bulldogs had some high goals for this season.
" I was just getting back from a broken pinky and I wasn’t going to have to wear the pad anymore in my glove and I think it was just really going to be fun and hopefully we could win some games," Peterson said.
“I was going for the school record this year for most goals," Ranjel said. "But I just ran out of time.”
So whether it is a chance to break a record or make a deep run in the playoffs, the Bulldogs would love one more game on the turf.
“Oh, it would mean everything to me," Salazar said. "I really want to get back on the field, I miss it.”
