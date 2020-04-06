STATE UPDATE: Number of deaths in Greer County jump to 3, Jefferson Co. joins list

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - Jefferson County is the newest Southwest Oklahoma county to join the list of counties with positive cases.
Greer County added one more positive case but two more deaths, bringing their total to three which is the highest in the area. The two victims were only identified as a male and female over the age of 65.
Per capita, the county which has a population of approximately 5,000 has the highest number of positive tests in the state.
COUNTY TRACKER: See the hotspots across the country
Comanche, Stephens and Grady county all added confirmed cases to their growing numbers. The state is making it easier for people to receive tests in an effort to find out exactly how many confirmed cases are in the state.
Across the state, total confirmed cases continued to rise to 1,327 and 51 deaths.
