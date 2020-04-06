WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
James Ivory
Black Male
DOB: 07-04-97 Blk/Bro
179 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Assault Family Violence - Impede Breath/Circulation
Johnny M. Ordinario
Hispanic Male
DOB: 10-17-93 Blk/Bro
185 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g
Shanequa Pankey
Black Female
DOB: 10-18-82 Blk/Bro
140 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Tamper Fabricate Physical Evidence w/Intent to Impair
Weldon Whitfield
White Male
DOB: 02-16-81 Bro/Haz
140 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Criminal Mischief O/$1,500 - U/$20,000
