Texoma's Most Wanted - April 6, 2019
April 6, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 1:26 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

James Ivory

Black Male

DOB: 07-04-97 Blk/Bro

179 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Assault Family Violence - Impede Breath/Circulation

Johnny M. Ordinario

Hispanic Male

DOB: 10-17-93 Blk/Bro

185 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g

Shanequa Pankey

Black Female

DOB: 10-18-82 Blk/Bro

140 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Tamper Fabricate Physical Evidence w/Intent to Impair

Weldon Whitfield

White Male

DOB: 02-16-81 Bro/Haz

140 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Criminal Mischief O/$1,500 - U/$20,000

