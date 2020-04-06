Ups and Downs with Temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’ll see a nice warm-up over the next two days. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90. However, another chilly spring cold front arrives Thursday with highs falling back into the 50s and 60s. There will be some rain chances at some point in the Thursday through Saturday time frame. We’ll likely see another warm-up over the weekend before a bigger blast of cold air arrives early next week. There’s a chance that we could see freezing temperatures early next week.