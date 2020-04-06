WFPD: WF capital murder suspect connected to 7-11 robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A suspect being charged in the capital murder case of Carolyn High has also been charged for an aggravated robbery from December of 2019, according to a report from the Wichita Falls Police Department.
On December 10, 2019, officers were sent to a 7-11 Convenience Store on Loop 11 in response to a call about an aggravated robbery.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the clerk who said a dark colored car pulled up to the front of the store and two men in dark clothing and masks got out and ran towards the store.
According to the report, the clerk said she immediately pressed the panic alarm before the pair made it into the store. She said both of the suspects had guns and pointed them at her as they demanded money.
The clerk told police she threw money at them and they got away with about $120. Police said the surveillance video matched what she had said and had also recorded the audio from the robbery. The video recorded the audio of the suspects saying “give me all the money right now" and “you better not do anything funny.”
On January 26, 2020, officers were investigating a capital murder that occurred at 3513 Cumberland Avenue. They interviewed several people and received numerous tips.
WFPD reports officers received information regarding a man named “Gio” who may have been involved with the murder. Gang Task Force officers knew a Jiovani Morales went by the name of “Gio" and they were able to perform a traffic stop on him while he was driving a dark colored car similar to the car seen in the surveillance footage from the robbery.
Morales was taken to WFPD offices for an interview where detectives recognized his voice from the surveillance footage audio.
After speaking with detectives about the capital murder, Morales admitted to being one of the people who committed the robbery of the 7-11.
He said he needed the money and thought the convenience store was an easy target because it was out of the way.
Morales is being charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery. His total bond is set at $1,600,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
