Health District: No new Wichita County COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 7 total recoveries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials have confirmed there were no new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Tuesday.
Seven people have now recovered from the virus, up by one person from Monday.
The total amount of positive cases sits at 48 along with 1,043 negative tests.
Health District officials would like to remind everyone that it is still imperative to stay home when you can and to practice social distancing and hand washing.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, click here.
