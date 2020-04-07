Interfaith Outreach Services giving out food to families in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Interfaith Outreach Services is giving us some good news to talk about on Monday.
This week, they’re giving out food to families in need including peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, canned goods, and cereal.
Normally Interfaith says they give out a maximum of 2,000 pounds of food each month, but right now they’re giving that much out every week.
Best of all during this time of social distancing, the pick up process is entirely no-contact.
“We’re trying to practice a little more than social distancing," said Kris Gossom, Interfaith Outreach Services executive director. "People are driving up, they call our phone number, we take down their personal information, so we know how much food to give them and that kind of stuff. And then we will call them back and say your food is ready for pick up. And then they drive around to a different door and the food will be outside there waiting for them.”
A roll of toilet paper is also included in each package.
They’ll be giving out food again on Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
