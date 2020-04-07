News Channel 6 City Guide: Telemedicine at Community Healthcare Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look at the telemedicine services offered at the Community Healthcare Center. They’ve converted a large portion of their visits to telemedicine to better serve their patients as this coronavirus outbreak unfolds.
