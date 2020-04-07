San Antonio-area church holds sermons during deadly pandemic

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 photo, Pastor Frank Pomeroy preaches during a Sunday morning service at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. First Baptist Church is the site of the deadliest mass shooting in Texas and its survivors have taken different approaches to church attendance in the age of COVID-19. Church services have continued, despite CDC guidance to not have more than 10 people in a gathering, but congregants have the option to live stream the service from home. Pastor Frank Pomeroy said if the government forced the church to close its physical doors, he would file a constitutional lawsuit. (Source: Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)