STATE UPDATE: SWOK shows few gains, Greer County continuing to grow

STATE UPDATE: SWOK shows few gains, Greer County continuing to grow
Greer County once again showed the biggest gain in positive cases in Southwest Oklahoma. (Source: KSWO)
By Jarred Burk | April 7, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 12:01 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - Greer County once again showed the biggest gain in positive cases in Southwest Oklahoma.

The county with a population around 5,000 now has 31 cases, an increase of five over Monday. The number of COVID-19 related deaths stands at three in the county.

DRIVE THRU TESTING LOCATIONS

Comanche County added one case. Caddo, Grady and Jackson Counties also added a case a piece.

COUNTY TRACKER: See the hotspots across the country

Across Oklahoma, deaths jumped by 16 to 67. Total positive cases grew to 1,472 from 1,327.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.