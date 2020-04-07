Sunshine and southwest winds drive temps into the 80s Tuesday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A wild temperature ride is today’s weather headline. Tuesday will be quite a bit warmer than Monday and Wednesday will be one of our warmest days of the year so far with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Then, a strong cold front comes through Wednesday night. The result is a much cooler Thursday when high temperatures will be near 60 degrees. The good news in today’s forecast is we will actually see some sunshine this afternoon and it will be a much warmer day than yesterday with highs in the mid-80s.