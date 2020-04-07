United Regional begins curbside registration for appointments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Many patients with scheduled appointments at United Regional will be asked to wait in their cars instead of the waiting room to improve social distancing.
Starting Tuesday, patients with appointments at the hospital for radiology, wound care, infusion, the trauma clinic and pre-admit and outpatient pulmonary studies will be asked to park in the main parking lot at Bridwell Tower.
Once there, they’ll have to call their healthcare team to let them know. Then they’ll be called back and let inside of the hospital.
The practice will limit patient interaction in waiting rooms.
Those without cell phones or appointments will still be able to check in at the information desk.
The press release can be found below:
United Regional is continuing to take proactive steps to prevent further spread of Coronavirus/COVID-19 in our community. To help to do so, we will begin curbside registration for patients with scheduled appointments at the Hospital for Radiology, Wound Care, Infusion, Trauma Clinic, Pre-Admit and Outpatient Pulmonary Studies. Beginning Tuesday, April 7, patients will be asked to park in the main parking lot at Bridwell Tower and call from their mobile phones upon arrival; they will receive a call back when the health care team is ready for them. This process will improve social distancing by limiting the number of patients in guest seating areas. Those patients without cell phones or without scheduled appointments will still be able to check in through the information desk and register as usual.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.