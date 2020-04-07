United Regional begins curbside registration for appointments

United Regional is continuing to take proactive steps to prevent further spread of Coronavirus/COVID-19 in our community. To help to do so, we will begin curbside registration for patients with scheduled appointments at the Hospital for Radiology, Wound Care, Infusion, Trauma Clinic, Pre-Admit and Outpatient Pulmonary Studies. Beginning Tuesday, April 7, patients will be asked to park in the main parking lot at Bridwell Tower and call from their mobile phones upon arrival; they will receive a call back when the health care team is ready for them. This process will improve social distancing by limiting the number of patients in guest seating areas. Those patients without cell phones or without scheduled appointments will still be able to check in through the information desk and register as usual.