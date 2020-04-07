Up and Downs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the lower to middle 90s. However, a big cold front arrives Wednesday night and early Thursday with drop in temperatures. Highs Thursday into Friday and Saturday will only be in the 60s. A slow-moving storm system out west throws clouds and some rain chances our way off and on into Saturday. Easter Sunday looks fine for now, but another blast of chilly air arrives early next week.