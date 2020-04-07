Vernon College offering online courses for medical workers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Nina Feldman with Vernon College said life for medical workers is changing on a daily basis.
“The need for our medical professionals to have access to education that’s just changing on a daily basis,” said Feldman, the director of continuing education for Vernon College, “we wanted to find a solution for that.”
The college formed a partnership with Practice Management Institute (PMI), which creates classes tailored towards workers in the medical industry. Vernon College is first in the state of Texas to offer online classes exclusively for medical workers.
“This is the A-Z of training for those working in a medical practice setting,” said Michael Moore, the vice president of business development for PMI.
The original plan, laid out over a year ago, was to offer these classes in person. With campuses closed all over the state, though, Feldman said the college still wanted to offer the training.
“Those people who are still in need of education because they are out there fighting the battle. We have to continue to provide them education,” said Feldman.
Classes will vary from direct billing, chart auditing, insurance claims processing and office managing: all things that are changing rapidly in the face of COVID-19.
“This kind of training, in a nutshell, leads to better patient care,” said Moore.
Feldman added rural hospitals may be approved for grant funding under Texas Work Force’s Skills for Small Business, meaning any classes taken by staff would be paid for.
“The goal is for them to get that information and take it back to their jobs immediately,” she said.
