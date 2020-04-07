WF CC: 4B funds approved, Lake Kickapoo Dam project moves forward

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls city council approved 4B funds Tuesday for three projects.
- $26,000 will be for a property located at 620 Ohio Avenue to get mechanical, electrical and plumbing set up
- A little more than $50,000 was approved to help Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall improve their fire suppression equipment
- An amount up to $100,000 could be going to the Wichita Falls Area Arts Council to renovate the forum but council members still had some questions
"There was some confusion was on the counselor upon you want to kind of stop that process because he thought that money should be used elsewhere, maybe combat this COVID-19,” said Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana. “But, you know, 4B funds and 4A funds are used for certain purposes, there’s not really any use for that money to go somewhere else. We want to make sure it stays in bonds, which it has to be by law and use for those projects.”
The Lake Kickapoo Dam project is also moving forward.
The city council also passed a resolution awarding the Lake Kickapoo Dam Upstream Slope Repair to the lowest bidder Wilson Contracting for more than $2.8 million dollars.
Lake Kickapoo represents about 25 percent of the City’s raw water supply and is also the primary source of raw water for Archer City and Olney.
