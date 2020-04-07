WF Fire Department fights fire at Raintree Apartments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A fire at Raintree Apartments on Barnett Road caused damage to several apartments.
Several units were affected. Two suffered fire damage, one suffered water damage caused by the fire and several others suffered smoke damage. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department reports no injuries to firefighters or occupants.
American Red Cross was called in to assist the occupants.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
