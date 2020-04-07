WF man arrested for attempting to steal patrol car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Tuesday morning for attempting to steal a patrol car.
According to WFPD, officers were called to the McDonald’s on Holliday Street around 6:30 a.m. in reference to a man banging on the windows and cussing at employees.
Upon arrival, officers found the man, Cesar Bravo, in the parking lot of Union Square.
A records check showed Bravo was clear so officers told him to return to Faith Mission where he had slept the previous night.
WF police said as Bravo walked away from the officers he walked straight to their patrol car and pulled on the driver’s door handle.
An officer at the scene stated she believed Bravo was attempting to steal the patrol car.
Bravo was arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail. He was charged for theft of property between $750 and $2,500 and he was given a shelter-in-place citation for $395.
Bravo’s total bond has not been set as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.