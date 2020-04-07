WFPD: Four more shelter-in-place citations issued

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department reports they have issued four more shelter-in-place citations.
Three of the tickets came Monday with the other coming early Tuesday morning.
Two of the citations were written Monday during a traffic stop on FM 367 around 5 p.m. The driver and passenger were in possession of a stolen trailer and are suspects in a pending burglary case. Neither suspect was arrested but both received citations.
The other Monday citation was issued around 11 p.m. to a man involved in a theft investigation at the Stripes on Holliday Street. The man was not arrested.
The Tuesday citation was issued around 6:30 a.m. to a man, Cesar Bravo, who attempted to get into the driver’s seat of an officer’s patrol car. Bravo was arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail.
There have now been seven total citations issued by WF police.
