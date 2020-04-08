Altus PD asking for help locating stolen truck, man critically injured during theft

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen truck which ended up critically injuring a man during the theft.
According to Chief Tim Murphy, the truck was stolen near 1800 North Main. As the truck was being stolen around 11 a.m., a man jumped in the back of the truck. He was later thrown from the truck near the 800 block of West Bradford.
The man was critically injured and is being transferred to Oklahoma City for further treatment.
The truck is described as a red 1998 GMC 2 door pickup with an Oklahoma license plate, ICC-947. There is no further description of the suspect.
Police are encouraging anyone with any information to contact the Altus police department at 580 482-4121 or Altus/Jackson County crime stoppers at 580 482-8477. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.
Updated information on this investigation will be released as it becomes available.
