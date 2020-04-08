Community Health Care Center receives $1.2 million federal grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The North Central Texas Community Health Care Center in Wichita Falls has been awarded $1.2 million from a federal grant to help fight the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Wednesday.
The funding comes from the Department of Health and Human Services and totals out to exactly $1,241,735.
"While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in Wichita Falls a high priority.”
