Health District confirms 2 new Wichita County COVID-19 cases, total now 50
April 8, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 5:20 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County.

There are now a total of 50 cases and one more person has recovered from the virus.

There have been 1,081 negative tests and eight total recoveries.

Case 49

The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case.

Case 50

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

