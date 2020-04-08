Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — For this most unusual year, the Houston Open gets its old spot back one week before the Masters. Augusta National picked Nov. 12-15 as the best date to move the Masters, postponed from this week because of the new coronavirus. That week on the schedule previously belonged to the Houston Open, which now is scheduled to go a week earlier on Nov. 2-8. The Houston Open took a risk in 2007 by moving a week before the Masters. The move paid off when Augusta National started inviting all PGA Tour winners again. That made Houston the last chance to get to Augusta.
CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — The NFL is delaying the start of its offseason workout program while formulating a plan with the NFL Players Association on how to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic. At least for the time being NFL coaches won’t be allowed to communicate with players via videoconferencing. Normally, Monday would have signaled the start of the nine-week offseason workout program for the five NFL teams with new head coaches: Carolina, Dallas, Washington, Cleveland and the New York Giants. However, due to the coronavirus, players are not allowed at team facilities. At some point, teams are expected to communicate with players as part of what will be a “virtual” offseason program.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The decision to take over the Texas women's basketball program was profoundly personal for Vic Schaefer. He's leaving a Mississippi State program that's considered a national title contender next season. The 59-year-old Texas native returns to the city where he was born, went to college and launched his coaching career. Schaefer said Monday he plans to have the Longhorns competing for the national championship. Texas hasn't won the national title since 1986 under Hall of Fame coach Jody Conradt.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey says he will enter the NBA draft. Maxey is the second Wildcats starter in as many days to turn pro and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility. He tied for second on the team in scoring at 14 points per game and shot nearly 43% with 33 3-pointers. Southeaster Conference coaches voted Maxey to the all-freshman team and all-SEC second team. His decision to leave comes a day after sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans announced he will enter the draft after two seasons with Kentucky.