Iowa Park CISD switches to “pass/fail” grading for rest of school year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With only six weeks left in the school year, Iowa Park CISD is switching to pass-fail only.
The superintendent of the school district said the last few weeks hasn’t been the easiest on his students, parents and staff.
“The virus pandemic really puts all of us in challenging positions that we have not been part of before,” said Steve Moody.
It's why he's hoping transitioning to pass-fail for the last six weeks of school will help ease any concerns people may be feeling about school.
Superintendent Moody said student learning is obviously important, and still needs happen, but their well-being is greater.
“We don’t want to overwhelm our students and their families,” he said, “and we don’t want to put any extra burdens on them during this difficult time.”
“Our first priority is the well-being of our students and our parents,” added Jodi Schlaud, the district’s curriculum director.
Moody said this will not lower any students current grade. If anything, it could help a certain group of students.
“Any student that was failing, or on the bubble, this last six weeks of pass-fail can help those students achieve a passing mark,” he said.
Numerical grades will still be posted on SkyWarn so that parents and students can still keep track of a students progress through the end of school.
“The first thing for us was to make sure the students were well - emotionally - and that there was still an expectation on them that they needed to learn,” said Schlaud.
Moody said he knows how confusing this time can be for everyone, and wants to make sure everyone in Iowa Park CISD knows...
“With us as a community, as a district, we’ll continue to keep providing for our students in the best way we can,” Moody said.
