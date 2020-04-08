Meals on Wheels modifies meal delivery schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - THE Kitchen - Meals on Wheels has modified its delivery schedule.
Starting April 13, all seven meals will be delivered to clients at the same time on Mondays. The modified delivery system is set to continue through the duration of the shelter-in-place order.
The press release can be found below:
April 8, 2020
Each Monday, 7 meals will be delivered to clients. The modified delivery system will continue through the duration of the Shelter in Place order. “We will deliver 1 hot meal with a combination of frozen and shelf stables along a smile and a wellness check.” said CEO Jackie Hamm.
If you would like to volunteer to deliver meals on Monday during the Shelter in Place order, please call Cindy @ 940-322-6232.
