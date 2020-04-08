Relief for small businesses being made available

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While the coronavirus is hurting businesses across the country, relief is being introduced.
“Certainly no one was ready for a disaster of this magnitude,” Vanda Cullar, director of the small business development center at MSU, said.
The government has been trying to work quickly to provide relief for small businesses offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Plan to make sure employees don’t go unpaid.
In Wichita Falls, the Southwest Rotary Club has even begun fundraising to help small businesses in need, and importantly the employees affected the most.
“This isn’t just about helping small business owners necessarily, as much as it is about helping all of us and to stave off the worst impacts that we might otherwise see of this event,” Steve Haviland said.
The fund still needs donors and once more money has been raised they plan to open applications for grants.
While the programs are helpful programs like the paycheck protection plan are taking longer to kick off because banks aren’t entirely sure how to handle them.
“While this is a little frustrating at times because we are aware of programs that are available, the processes aren’t necessarily in place and defined on our local level,” Cullar said.
To donate to the Wichita Falls relief fund, you can click here.
