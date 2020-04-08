Schoolwork still expected, WFISD reminds students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt is reminding students that there is still schoolwork to be done, even if it is all online.
The district sent a reminder explaining how crucial it is to keep up on assignments.
Superintendent Kuhrt said students still need to complete work in order to move onto the next grade level next year.
Seniors also still need to complete course credits if they want to graduate.
“We have a lot of different ways. We just need everyone to know this is required, and we want you to communicate," Superintendent Kuhrt said, “so we expect students to connect with their teachers, and we expect our staff to be available to connect with their students.”
Superintendent Kuhrt added there are still about 75 students the district has not been able to get in contact with.
He’s asking for those parents who have not received schoolwork to reach out.
