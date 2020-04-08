STATE UPDATE: Little growth in SWOK, Greer County adds death

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - Southwest Oklahoma only saw three new cases across all of the counties, according to Wednesday’s morning update.
Comanche County added two new positive cases and Greer County added to its total with one positive test and one new death related to the virus.
7News reporter Will Hutchison is visiting with Mangum city leaders and the Oklahoma Health Department to discuss the outbreak in the lightly populated county. We will have details tonight on 7News.
COUNTY TRACKER: See the hotspots across the country
Statewide, Oklahoma saw an increase of positive tests to 1,524 and deaths to 79, an increase of 52 and and 12, respectively.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.