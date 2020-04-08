Tobaccos shops, Smoke shops not essential business

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One smoke shop owner said it’s not about the money; she said her vape shop was opened as a tribute to her late father and she was helping others make the switch from cigarettes to vape.
“In my opinion, if whoever was making these decisions actually vaped they would probably be essential,” said Scott Mabry, Carey’s Corner owner.
Health experts say the body’s adverse reaction to a lack of nicotine versus alcohol is why liquor stores will remain open and not smoke and tobacco shops.
“What we look at is what is the primary purpose of the business and do they have a substantial inventory of essential goods," said Wichita Falls City Attorney Kinley Hegglund. “The smokes shops that we looked at initially (number one tobacco shop and smoke shops are not essential) and when we looked at them initially they didn’t have any essential items that would be to the substantial level that would allow them to stay open.”
The business owner of Kemp Discount is looking to adapt; they now filled the store with essential items.
Others are turning to online sales or suggesting their customers look for products elsewhere, locally.
“I have a lot of people coming in looking for vape stuff but I don’t sell it,” said Mabry.
