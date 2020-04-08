Wednesday will be one of Texoma’s hottest of the year so far

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Not only will Wednesday be our hottest day of the week, but it will also be one of our hottest days of the year so far. Then, a cold front will come through Wednesday night, bringing noticeably cooler weather which will stay with us into the Easter weekend. The latest weather data is bringing even colder weather into the region after Easter. Under mostly sunny skies, with a Southwest breeze, temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees by noon, and we’ll be near 90° by 3 o’clock.