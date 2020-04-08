WFISD releases survey to get parent feedback

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As Wichita Falls Independent School District students are now in their fourth week of being off campus and their second week of school@home, the district would like to support parents, students and staff as well as they can.
As they prepare for upcoming weeks, the district is asking for feedback from parents about what has worked and what hasn’t worked via an online survey. School officials also said they were open to any suggestions.
The survey will be open from now until April 17 and you can see what other participants have posted and star ideas you like.
To take the survey, click here.
