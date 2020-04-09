First Assembly bringing Easter egg hunt to houses across WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This weekend is Easter and every year at First Assembly Wichita Falls, that means a 10,000 Easter egg hunt would take place but COVID-19 has changed the church’s plans.
Instead of holding one big hunt, they’ll be hiding their 12,000 eggs at houses across the Falls.
All the eggs have been quarantined and disinfected since getting stuffed and everyone who is delivering them will wear gloves.
Church staff said the idea has them just as excited as the big hunt did.
“By doing this and trying to give some sort of normalcy if we can, I hope that this brings a message of hope to those families, that listen, we serve a God that’s alive, He’s not dead and that He is with us," said Keith Daugherty, lead pastor at First Assembly of Wichita Falls.
Within 72 hours of opening their sign-up form, more than 150 families signed up for deliveries.
