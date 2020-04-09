Healthy baby elephant born at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson

This Monday, April 6, 2020, photo provided by the Reid Park Zoo shows Nandi, 5, left with her newborn sister and their mother Semba, right, in their enclosure at the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Ariz. Officials at the zoo are celebrating the birth of the baby elephant. Zoo officials say the baby was born Monday to Semba, a 30-year-old African elephant, and that it weighed nearly 300 pounds (131 kilograms) after 22 months of gestation. Officials described the baby elephant as "healthy, standing and nursing." (Source: Jed Dodds/Reid Park Zoo via AP)