Kindness Isn’t Canceled: Drive-through food distribution event Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An insurance agent is giving back to those in need.
Mindy Anderle’s State Farm Office will be having a drive-through food distribution event called “Kindness Isn’t Canceled” on Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. and lasting until 11 a.m. or until supplies run out.
Anderle will be handing out bread, milk and water to the first 400 cars. This is a first come, first serve event.
All you have to do is drive up to her office on Kell and the food will be put in your trunk, no questions asked.
The event will be contactless, so the staff will have no direct contact with those in the drive-through.
