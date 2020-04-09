MSU Texas, Vernon College offer financial aid advice amid COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The financial aid offices at Midwestern State University and Vernon College have been busy, not only preparing for upcoming semesters but answering questions students may have amidst the confusion of the coronavirus.
“We’re still in touch with students," said Kathy Browning, MSU’s financial aid director, “that hasn’t slowed down for us, and we’ll continue to do that.”
The CARES Act, passed by Congress, has helped ease some of the burdens on college students. Federal student loan payments have been halted through the end of September, including for those in default. Collections and wage garnishings have also been put on hold.
While overall the bill has helped when it comes to financial aid, Vernon College’s Jeanne Ballard, the assistant director of financial aid, said it’s a complex document that has “also given us more questions.”
One of the questions posed is how much money each college will receive in emergency funds, which both institutions say will go towards students who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to try and make this and painless and seamless for them as possible,” said Browning.
As students look ahead toward summer and fall classes, both offices said the best thing to do is keep moving forward.
“If you haven’t already done so, fill out your FAFSA,” said Ballard, “we can get their financial aid filed and ready to go and be ready for them whenever they register for classes.”
