Senior Spotlight: Henrietta girls track/softball

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Our senior spotlight moves to Henrietta as we shine the light on two sets of seniors who all had something to accomplish their senior year.
“At the beginning of this year, I told myself that this was going to be my year because it was my last year," Henrietta girls track senior Emily Longoria said. "It has to be. I have to go to state.”
“Wanted to prove everybody wrong," Henrietta softball senior Haleigh Hogan said. "We got told we weren’t going to be very good this year, so we wanted to go out with a bang.”
“This was a really big deal for me because my mom holds a record here," Henrietta girls track senior Kayla Edgett said. "This would be the 35th year she has had the record and I tried for three years straight to beat that record and I finally got close, but then it was taken away.”
That’s right, her mom, Teresa Hamilton, holds the Henrietta record for shot put and discus and the latter, Kayla was within five feet of breaking.
“So everyone is telling me, you have a lot to live up to but you can do it and you have the same talent as your mom does," Edgett said. "So to be able to break that would be amazing.”
One fact that every senior knows is, unless they play in college their athletic careers will end in high school.
But for Haleigh and Kayla, they get some comfort knowing it doesn’t end here.
“I might be done in high school," Hogan said. "But I still have at least two years in college, so that’s what is keeping me positive right now.”
“I know that I will go on and I will have a new coach and there will still be a lot of competition," Edgett said. "So I’m still looking forward to keep throwing for four more years.”
But there is still a chance these athletes get to finish out their senior seasons and Emily says that transition back into might take some time.
“I think it will be very difficult," Longoria said. "Because it will depend on how everyone kept in shape so I think it will be really hard.”
On Monday, the UIL said it is still planning on holding every state championship event, but they do not have a specific date on when sports could return.
