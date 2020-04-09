STATE UPDATE: Three counties show new cases, no new deaths in SWOK

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - No new deaths were reported on Thursday morning by the state of Oklahoma in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comanche County showed three new cases, Greer County had five and Stephens County had two new cases.
Washita County once showed one case on the state list but that case has been removed.
Statewide, Oklahoma saw an increase of positive tests to 1,684, an increase of 160. Only one new death was reported in the state, bringing the total to 80.
