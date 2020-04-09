Three new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County

Three new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County
. (Source: KLTV)
April 9, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 6:40 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials have confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County.

There are now a total of 53 cases.

There have been 1,171 negative tests and 8 total recoveries.

For more information on COVID-19 in Wichita County, click here.

Case 51

The patient is 60 – 69 and is at home in isolation recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 52

The patient is 60 - 69 and is at home in isolation recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

Case 53

The patient is 30 – 39 and is at home in isolation recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.