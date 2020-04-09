Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a high of 90 degrees in Wichita Falls Wednesday, a cold front has come through overnight. And while today will not be a cold day it will be a cooler day and a cloudy day. Despite the overnight cold front, temperatures were really no cooler this morning than they were Wednesday morning. Rain chances are not good today but we could see some stray showers especially south of Wichita Falls late this afternoon.
We still think the best chance of rain over the next 3 or 4 days will be Saturday with what could be some scattered strong thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm the 70s on Easter day before a very strong cold front comes through Sunday afternoon. The result is a chilly start to next week with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the low 50s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
