Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a high of 90 degrees in Wichita Falls Wednesday, a cold front has come through overnight. And while today will not be a cold day it will be a cooler day and a cloudy day. Despite the overnight cold front, temperatures were really no cooler this morning than they were Wednesday morning. Rain chances are not good today but we could see some stray showers especially south of Wichita Falls late this afternoon.