WF company disinfecting first responder vehicles

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Those working on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic must take extra measures to stay protected. In Wichita Falls one company is helping with just that.
At many fire departments and clinics, Servicemaster is disinfecting their work vehicles. Chief Ken Prillaman with the Wichita Falls Fire Department says that constant disinfecting is now part of their daily routines.
“They eat here, they sleep here, you know a firefighter will spend a third of their life in a firehouse,” Prillaman said.
That's why they are spending a great deal of time to keep all their equipment sanitized.
“There are certain surfaces and certain pieced of equipment that are literally being wiped about 10, 12, 15 times a day,” Prillaman said.
With specialized equipment crews are able to clean the inside of the truck’s cabins quickly. Along with fire departments, their crews are disinfecting the cars of medical staff.
“We want them to get into a clean vehicle that way when they get home they are still clean so they don’t pass anything along to their families,” Michael Albert, owner of Servicemaster said.
Thursday they went to KPC Promise Hospital.
“It’s defiantly you know a big thank you to them for offering this to our community especially our campus,” Bri Black, director of business development for the hospital said.
Two weeks ago Service master started disinfecting first responder vehicles at their office.
“We're sitting right now at 200 vehicles; we've done 100 in the last two days by going mobile,” Albert said.
If everyone does their part in staying safe like social distancing and washing their hands.
“Then that then protects all of your first responders, fire, police, and ems, so that we can continue to be here to respond to all of the various emergencies that our community encounters,” Prillaman said.
