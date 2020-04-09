Wichita County Judge Gossom issues fifth amended declaration of disaster

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom has issued the fifth amended declaration of disaster.
The first change allows for mobile or fixed location dog groomers to accept pets for grooming as long as there is no physical contact between the owner and handler.
- The animal may be retrieved from the owner’s yard and returned or the pet may be dropped off outside of the groomer’s place of business and picked up after the service is complete
- Arrangements and payment must be done electronically
The second change allows for seeds and garden chemicals to be purchased from within the store or added to the curb side lawn or garden pick-up order.
The order is in effect immediately. The press release can be found below:
After consultation with the leadership of the various cities in Wichita County, it was decided to ease the following restrictions on businesses in the County:
- Mobile or fixed location dog groomers may accept pets for grooming under a no-contact basis from the owner or handler. The animal can be retrieved from the owner’s yard and returned or the pet may be dropped off outside the groomer’s place of business and picked up after the service has been rendered. All arrangements and payment are to be made by electronic means.
- The order restricting the sale of seeds and garden chemicals within a store premises has been stricken. These supplies may be purchased from within the store or added to a curb side lawn or garden pick-up order.
The Wichita County Judge’s Order is immediately operational. Cities, having adopted more stringent orders, may take action to revise their order.
