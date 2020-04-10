After a pleasant Friday, strong storms possible Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Saturday’s weather headline is the risk of severe thunderstorms. The risk is low for Texoma, but the strongest storms could produce Winds of 50 miles per hour and hail. There’s a more widespread risk for severe weather over Central Texas, primarily south of I-20. It’s cool this morning but this afternoon will be very nice with mostly sunny skies, an East breeze and highs near 70 degrees.
While the weather is quiet over Oklahoma and North Texas today, our next rainmaker is still swirling over Southern California and will eventually move East over the next 12 hours, bringing promising rain chances for Saturday. A powerful cold front will blast into Texoma Sunday afternoon. Because of the front, morning lows will be in the 30s Monday and daytime highs will be near 50 degrees. Tuesday will be chilly too.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.