Community Healthcare Center receives federal grant to fight coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The CARES Act went into effect this week giving much-needed funds to medical centers across the country including in Wichita Falls.
“A lot of it will be used for supplies, and a lot of it will be used to keep our workforce intact,” Community Healthcare Center CEO Allen Patterson said.
An aide for Senator John Cornyn said that the award can be used to help detect coronavirus, prevent, diagnose, and treat COVID-19; and maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels.
The center has been using supplies daily to help make sure no one that comes for help accidentally spreads COVID-19.
“We have on our n95 masks, we have on our goggles, we have on our gowns, we have on our gloves,” licensed vocational nurse Lisa Pruitt said.
That equipment is vital, as people that come may carry the disease but not show symptoms.
“One of my worries about my patients is the lack of knowledge, there’s a lot of people taking it not real serious, and there are some people that just don’t have the knowledge," family nurse practitioner April Williams said. "I’m afraid it’s one of the patients that don’t have the symptoms that most of the patients have and they’re actually spreading it around town.”
This is why the professionals stress being as safe as possible and following the limits put in place.
“Don’t protect yourself so you don’t get it, act as if you have it and you don’t want anybody else to get sick and I think that’s good advice,” Pruitt said.
