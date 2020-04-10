How volunteer fire departments are getting PPE

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Over 70% of fire departments in Texas are run by volunteer and they remain on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Many rely on community-donated protective equipment to stay safe.
“If it wasn’t for them we would be sunk,” Lonnie Hare, Chief of Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department said.
Thankfully for them and the departments across Archer county, they are doing pretty good on supplies right now. Through their emergency manager, they can move gear around to whoever needs it.
“We could say I’ve got gloves, I’ve got masks, I’ve got aprons. We could split that up between all of us,” Hare said.
Departments like the one at Lake Arrowhead, get all their supplies by donation.
“We don't have tax dollars or anything coming in,” Mike Hall, their Chief said.
Like all first responders, they are going through PPE now more than ever.
Both departments have adjusted how they are responding to calls; if there is the chance someone is symptomatic then they are wearing masks.
“Dispatch is now taught to ask questions, you know do you have flu-like symptoms, are you running a fever,” Hare said.
Overseeing and delivering medical supplies across the state is being handled by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
“Personal protective equipment that you may hear the Governor or Chief (Nimm) Kidd talk about is then distributed across the state of Texas through this pipeline,” Seth Christensen, Media and Communication Chief, said.
How it works is emergency managers request what they need from the state, they gather that material and send it back to the managers. It’s the same process they use whenever disaster strikes.
“It’s worked in the past like with storms like Harvey and it’s been working this instance as well,” Christensen said.
However, for some that much needed gear is limited and fundraiseras to buy more has had to be postponed.
“I’ve still got suits left from that that are disposable so far that has helped but when that runs out I’m not sure what I’ll do,” Hall said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.