T.O. Jr. Golf tournament canceled for first time in 63 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas-Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament has brought great moments to golf courses in Wichita Falls since 1957, but that won’t happen this summer.
For the first time in 63 years, the board of directors has decided to cancel the June tournament because of COVID-19 concerns.
The hundreds of junior golfers will not be able to compete for the coveted title, but the tournament website says refunds are available for all who have already signed up.
The tournament released a brief statement saying: “While we understand this is bad news – the safety of all players and their families is our main concern. We hope to see you in 2021! Stay Safe!”
