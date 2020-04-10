One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita County, total now 54

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita County, total now 54
The Chickahominy Health District has confirmed a third case of coronavirus in Goochland County. (Source: Pixabay)
April 10, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 6:42 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials have confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County.

There are now a total of 54 cases and one more recovery.

There have been 1,251 negative tests and 9 total recoveries.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, click here.

Case 54

The patient is 60 – 69 and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. The patient contact tracing is still on-going at this time.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.