One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita County, total now 54

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials have confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County.
There are now a total of 54 cases and one more recovery.
There have been 1,251 negative tests and 9 total recoveries.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, click here.
Case 54
The patient is 60 – 69 and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. The patient contact tracing is still on-going at this time.
